Jerry Falwell Jr. Sues Liberty Over Sex Scandal Termination

Law360 (October 29, 2020, 11:22 PM EDT) -- Jerry Falwell Jr. hit Liberty University on Thursday with a defamation suit accusing the evangelical Christian college of accepting at face value "salacious and baseless" accusations against him and his wife, forcing him to resign as the school's president and spreading misinformation, according to a complaint lodged in Virginia state court. Falwell resigned from his post in August after former pool attendant Giancarlo Granda claimed he had been involved in a yearslong affair with Falwell's wife, Rebecca Falwell. Granda also said that Falwell often watched or recorded them having sex. But Falwell said in his complaint that Granda's claims were part...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS