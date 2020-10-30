Minn. City Can't Ban Menthol Cigs, Tobacco Co. Tells 8th Circ.

Law360 (October 30, 2020, 9:54 PM EDT) -- The town of Edina, Minnesota, had no business banning the sale of flavored tobacco products because the products are regulated by federal law, R.J. Reynolds told the Eighth Circuit on Thursday in a bid to appeal a ruling that tossed the tobacco giant's challenge to the ban. In its opening brief, R.J. Reynolds told the appellate court that the federal Family Smoking Prevention and Tobacco Control Act only gives local authorities the narrow discretion to regulate how tobacco products are sold — not the properties of the tobacco product on offer. Edina's rule "butts heads with [the U.S. Food and Drug...

