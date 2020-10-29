Maine Pot Co. Says Suit Can't Reimpose Residency Rule

Law360 (October 29, 2020, 8:17 PM EDT) -- A Maine cannabis company with ties to Acreage Holdings Inc. urged a federal court on Thursday to toss a lawsuit seeking to reimpose a residency requirement for cannabis licenses, saying the group that brought the suit already lost in state court. Wellness Connection, which defeated the residency rule with a lawsuit earlier this year, moved to intervene in the case and filed a concurrent motion to dismiss. The company said the suit by United Cannabis Patients and Caregivers of Maine is a "pointless" attempt to relitigate a case that failed in state court. The suit is a last-ditch effort by United...

