Deutsche Bank Appoints Americas GC To CEO Of Trust Co.

Law360 (October 29, 2020, 11:27 PM EDT) -- Deutsche Bank AG on Thursday said it has received a regulatory green light to make its Americas general counsel head of the region's strategy and governance initiatives and CEO of its trust company. Steven Reich, a veteran of the U.S. Department of Justice and the Clinton White House, has been general counsel for the Americas region at Deutsche Bank since 2015. In an internal memo sent in August and obtained Thursday by Law360, the Frankfurt-based bank announced plans for Reich to move into the other roles, subject to board and regulatory approvals. Although it confirmed the approvals for Reich's new appointments, the bank declined to comment Thursday on...

