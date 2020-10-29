Legal Chiefs See Compliance Warning In Goldman FCPA Case

Law360 (October 29, 2020, 7:59 PM EDT) -- Goldman Sachs' record FCPA settlement for its role in a $1.6 billion bribery scheme should serve as an example of what happens when red flags by a company's compliance department are ignored, while also underscoring the need for better training and more resources for the compliance team. That was the opinion of speakers at an anti-bribery virtual forum Thursday, sponsored by Trace International, a business association with over 500 members focused on fighting corporate corruption. The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. agreed on Oct. 22 to pay a U.S. record settlement of $2.9 billion, sign a deferred prosecution agreement and have a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS