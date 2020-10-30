NYC Bar Says Pipeline Programs Need Black, Latino People

Law360 (October 30, 2020, 4:15 PM EDT) -- The New York City Bar Association must strengthen its efforts to make law-specific pipeline programs more visible to Black and Latino communities, who continue to face greater obstacles to entering and succeeding in the legal profession than their peers, according to a new report released by the organization. The recommendation is one of six the group said it plans to implement in phases in response to a project looking into how pipeline programs in the New York area are serving Black and Latino groups and why problems with diversity at law schools and in the legal profession persist. The final report,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS