Pa. AG Hopeful Pushes Back On Office's Activist Stance

Law360 (October 29, 2020, 7:03 PM EDT) -- As she looks to unseat Josh Shapiro as Pennsylvania's top prosecutor this fall, Leech Tishman Fuscaldo & Lampl LLC partner Heather Heidelbaugh is pushing a back-to-basics look for an attorney general's office she says has become focused on scoring political points in policy disputes with the Trump administration. Heidelbaugh, a Republican, told Law360 in an interview that her rival's brand of attorney general activism, conducted largely through a newly established impact litigation section he created after taking office four years ago, had improperly injected politics into the Office of Attorney General's work. "Josh has used the impact litigation unit to sue...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS