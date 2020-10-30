Rival Lab Co.'s CEO Stole Trade Secrets As Student, Suit Says

Law360 (October 30, 2020, 7:23 PM EDT) -- A lab instrument manufacturer has accused a rival in Pennsylvania federal court of stealing trade secrets related to specimen holders for high-tech microscopes, saying the competitor's CEO used his access as a doctoral student under its president to copy its designs for his own company. E.A. Fischione Instruments Inc. said in a complaint Thursday that Simple Origin Inc. has not legitimately obtained certain specifications or critical manufacturing information for the development of its specimen holders. Instead, the suit alleges, the company used EAF's trade-secret design knowledge and manufacturing techniques stolen by Simple's president and CEO, Pushkarraj Deshmukh. "In short, defendant Deshmukh...

