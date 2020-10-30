Colo. Springs To Pay $13M For Stormwater Violations

Law360 (October 30, 2020, 2:04 PM EDT) -- The city of Colorado Springs has agreed to spend $13 million to resolve allegations that its storm sewer system violated Clean Water Act permits by failing to have maintenance and stormwater management structures in place. The settlement between the city, the federal government and other stakeholders was submitted to a Colorado federal court Thursday and requires Colorado Springs to spend much of the money on upgrades including infrastructure fixes to catch stormwater runoff and mitigation at Fountain Creek, where damage has allegedly already been done. Other stakeholders involved include the state as well as downstream interests such as the county of...

