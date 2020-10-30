Umami Burger Has Beef With French Fry Joint Over TM

Law360 (October 30, 2020, 10:33 PM EDT) -- Gourmet burger chain Umami Burger has lodged a trademark lawsuit against an Oklahoma restaurant called Umami Fries, saying the restaurant is purposely using its name to trick customers into believing the two are connected. In a lawsuit filed Thursday, Umami Burger claimed that Tulsa-based Umami Fries Inc. infringed its trademarks when it invoked the "Umami" name to market its burgers and fries on social media, causing customers to actually inquire as to whether the two were linked, it said. Both businesses sell the same menu items — burgers and fries with a "unique" twist — making the likelihood of confusion "additionally...

