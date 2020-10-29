Cravath Elects 11 Partners, The Most In Recent Years

Law360 (October 29, 2020, 11:33 PM EDT) -- Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP announced Thursday that it has elected 11 new partners, the most, by far, since at least 2010, according to firm records. Past press releases from the firm show that it elected, on average, fewer than four attorneys per year over the previous 10-year span, the farthest back that Law360 could locate press releases on the matter. During that stretch, the firm never elected more than six attorneys in a single year — something it did three times. During the previous decade, the firm elected 39 partners in total, according to the press releases. The newly elected...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS