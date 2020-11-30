Securities Group Of The Year: Bernstein Litowitz

Law360 (November 30, 2020, 4:32 PM EST) -- Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP didn't let the nationwide shift to teleworking in 2020 hinder its ability to secure nine-figure investor recoveries, including landmark securities settlements that addressed Equifax's 2017 data breach and allegations of sexual harassment at Signet Jewelers, landing it a spot among Law360's Securities Practice Groups of the Year. The firm started the year off strong in January when a South Carolina federal judge signed off on a $192 million settlement resolving allegations that SCANA Corp. misled investors about long delays and massive cost overruns in a $9 billion nuclear reactor project. Backed by Bernstein Litowitz attorneys, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS