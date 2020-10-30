Shield Borrowers From Risk, FCA Urges Mortgage Brokers

Law360, London (October 30, 2020, 1:58 PM GMT) -- The finance watchdog has warned mortgage brokers that they must give consumers better protection against mortgage fraud and paying too much for their mortgages or associated fees and charges. The Financial Conduct Authority has written to mortgage brokers about the dangers facing consumers — such as unnecessarily high mortgage rates — that a recent survey revealed. The mortgage market is generally working well, the regulator said. But, as well as being overcharged, some consumers are being given unsuitable mortgage advice or being directed to unnecessary advice when they want to take out a mortgage. "You should look at your business, consider whether...

