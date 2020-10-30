EBA Mulls Pay Rules To Offset Risk, Promote Gender Equality

Law360, London (October 30, 2020, 3:51 PM GMT) -- The European Banking Authority is seeking industry feedback for planned changes to its guidelines on remuneration, including risk avoidance and the requirement that male and female employees should be paid equally for the same work. The principle of equal pay for male and female workers for "equal work or work of equal value" falls under the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union, and institutions need to consistently apply this principle, the EBA said. Businesses will all have to apply "sound and gender neutral" pay policies for their workers, and there may be more requirements for "identified staff," that is,...

