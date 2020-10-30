Swiss Re Reports Net Loss While Building COVID-19 Reserves

Law360, London (October 30, 2020, 3:59 PM GMT) -- Swiss Re reported a net loss on Friday of $691 million for the first nine months of 2020 and increased its reserves for COVID-19 to $3 billion, as the fallout from the global pandemic continues to send shockwaves through the insurance industry. The insurer said its total net loss for the first nine months of 2020 was $691 million, down from $1.1 billion in July, after it posted a profit of $444 million in the last three months. It posted a net profit of $1.3 billion in the same period in 2019. "Since the pandemic started, we have thoroughly tracked and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS