SFO Gets Court Nod For DPA With Airline Services Provider

Law360, London (October 30, 2020, 3:21 PM GMT) -- A judge gave final approval on Friday to the deferred prosecution agreement reached by the Serious Fraud Office with an airline services provider that admitted having failed to prevent company bribes linked to contracts it secured with a German carrier worth more than £7.3 million ($9.5 million). Judge Juliet May signed off the DPA at a criminal case hearing at the High Court, noting that such agreements are "relatively rare." This agreement is the ninth to be approved for the crime-fighting agency since legislation allowing such settlements was passed in 2013. The deferred agreement with Airline Services Ltd. requires the company...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS