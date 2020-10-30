Don't Miss It: Simpson, Gibson Dunn Guide Week's Hot Deals

Law360 (October 30, 2020, 7:23 PM EDT) -- With so much mergers and acquisitions news this week, you may have missed several deals announced in recent days helmed by firms such as Simpson Thacher and Gibson Dunn. Here, Law360 recaps the ones you may have missed. Simpson Thacher Steers Blackstone To $8B Long-Term PE Fund Blackstone Group, guided by Simpson Thacher, has clinched its second long-hold private equity fund after securing $8 billion from limited partners, the private equity giant said Monday. The fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners II, was oversubscribed and closed at its hard cap, according to a statement. Unlike standard private equity funds, which retain investments...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS