Legal AI Co. Paperflip Closes As Docusign Poaches Founders

Law360 (November 2, 2020, 8:43 PM EST) -- Paperflip, a legal artificial intelligence company that built a contract analysis system, is shutting down as its founders head to DocuSign, a company increasingly asserting its dominance in the world of contract review. The hiring of the two Paperflip founders, Tim Cederman-Haysom and David Wong, is DocuSign's latest move on its competition following its purchase of Seal Software and investments in contract editing systems Blackboiler and Clause. DocuSign is angling for a bigger piece of an increasingly large pie as demand grows for contract review technology, with companies trying to keep inking deals remotely as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. Paperflip raised...

