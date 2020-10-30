Skadden, Kirkland Steer Chinese Fintech's $2.4B IPO

Law360 (October 30, 2020, 4:36 PM EDT) -- Shares for Lufax, a technology-powered Chinese personal finance platform, debuted on the stock market Friday as it raised nearly $2.4 billion through an initial public offering steered by Skadden and Kirkland to fund general corporate activity. Lufax Holding Ltd., advised by Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP, listed its shares on the New York Stock Exchange as other Chinese companies have considered trading on markets closer to home amid rising tensions between the U.S. and China and regulators push to increase oversight of Chinese businesses. The Shanghai-based financial technology company saw the $2.36 billion in proceeds by offering 175 million...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS