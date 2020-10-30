EEOC Finalizes New Rule Allowing Public Input On Guidance

Law360 (October 30, 2020, 2:24 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has finalized changes to the way it issues, reworks and pulls advice it gives employers, releasing a final rule Friday that opens the door for stakeholders to have far more say in what advice is handed down. The amendments, which are set to be published officially Monday, make good on an executive order President Donald Trump inked a year ago, in which he asserted that some agencies were skirting the required steps for making rules by handing down guidance in the place of formal regulations. The EEOC on Friday finalized changes to the way it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS