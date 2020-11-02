COVID-19 May Spark Better Environment For Disabled Attys

Law360 (November 2, 2020, 1:12 PM EST) -- The rapid shift to remote work sparked by the coronavirus pandemic could result in a range of benefits for those with disabilities in the legal industry, though this environment demands employers proactively address new workplace adjustments that disabled people may need, according to a report on U.K. lawyers released Monday. The report — conducted by the Law Society of England and the Cardiff University Legally Disabled Research Team and based on a survey of disabled lawyers in England and Wales — found that working from home was the most requested and denied accommodation for people with disabilities in the legal profession...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS