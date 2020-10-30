Cookware Co. Fights Insurer's Bid To Dodge Frying Pan Suit

Law360 (October 30, 2020, 10:09 PM EDT) -- Cookware maker Tristar Products Inc. said Evanston Insurance Co. and a Hiscox insurance unit must defend it in a proposed class action over allegedly defective nonstick frying pans, arguing on Friday that it's too early for the insurers to shirk obligations. Tristar said in a memorandum that New York law requires the insurers to defend it until they are certain the underlying allegations against Tristar are not covered by the policy. And the insurers cannot assert the allegations aren't covered, because the carriers themselves have indicated that the consumers' claims are vague, Tristar said. Tristar said it agrees that the policies...

