OCC's Final 'True Lender' Rule Should Boost Bank Lending

Law360 (October 30, 2020, 5:19 PM EDT) -- The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency's Oct. 27 issuance of a final rule that determines when a national bank or federal savings association makes a loan and is the "true lender" in the context of a partnership between a bank and a third party, such as a marketplace lender, is a significant regulatory development that warrants the close attention of the national banking community and those who do business with national banks and federal savings associations. While partnerships with state-chartered banks will not be affected unless and until the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. engages in a comparable rulemaking, which...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS