Mylan, Pfizer Unit Merger Clears Final Hurdle With FTC Deal

Law360 (October 30, 2020, 5:33 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission on Friday gave Mylan NV and Pfizer Inc.'s Upjohn off-patent brand and generic drug business the final antitrust approval they needed to complete their $12 billion merger, under a divestiture deal that nevertheless was excoriated by the FTC's two Democrats. China-based Upjohn Inc. must sell off six drugs while Netherlands-based Mylan must divest one — for therapies treating conditions such as hypertension, epilepsy and uterine bleeding — as part of a clearance settlement that Pfizer and Mylan say put Mylan's purchase on the path to a Nov. 16 close. The drugs earmarked for sale are promised to Prasco...

