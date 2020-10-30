Ex-BigLaw Atty Disbarred After Conviction Over Crypto Scam

Law360 (October 30, 2020, 8:32 PM EDT) -- A New York state appellate court has disbarred former Locke Lord LLP corporate partner Mark S. Scott after his conviction last year on charges related to a $393 million cryptocurrency scam. While Scott's conviction of conspiracy to commit money laundering fails to trigger an automatic disbarment under legal precedent, his conviction of conspiracy to commit bank fraud does, according to Thursday's opinion by a five-judge panel of the Third Judicial Department. The appellate court disagreed with Scott's assertion that losing his license would be premature because he has a pending post-trial motion in the Southern District of New York case, according...

