Alabama Justices Urge High Court To Overturn Roe

Law360 (October 30, 2020, 10:46 PM EDT) -- A group of Alabama Supreme Court justices on Friday urged the U.S. Supreme Court to revisit and overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision establishing the legal right to have an abortion, saying it tramples on the Constitution and states' rights. While the justices tossed a suit that attempted to hold an abortion clinic liable for the death of a six-week-old fetus, they took the opportunity to make their case against the Supreme Court's decisions in Roe and Planned Parenthood v. Casey. The full court tossed an appeal by Ryan Magers, who sued Alabama Women's Center Reproductive Alternatives LLC for its...

