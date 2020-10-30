Puerto Rico Debt Plan Vote Stalled By Fiscal Board Clash

Law360 (October 30, 2020, 8:31 PM EDT) -- A proposal to file a restructuring plan for Puerto Rico stalled Friday when the newly appointed member of the island's financial board abruptly pulled out of a public meeting, leaving the board unable to vote on filing a plan he had decried as unfair to bondholders. Justin Peterson, who was appointed to Puerto Rico's Financial Oversight and Management Board by President Donald Trump in early October, disconnected from the remote meeting of the four-member board, leaving the body without the quorum needed to vote on a proposal to open talks with creditors and file its restructuring plan with the court....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS