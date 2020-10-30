Up Next At High Court: LGBTQ Rights, Juvenile Lifers

Law360 (October 30, 2020, 7:39 PM EDT) -- Despite the looming threat of election litigation, the U.S. Supreme Court will plow ahead with its regular business the week of Nov. 2, including hearing a major First Amendment case involving a Catholic foster care agency that refused to work with same-sex couples, as well as an important test of the Supreme Court's position on juvenile life sentences. The Supreme Court will hear five oral arguments to kick off the November session, even as litigation over Tuesday's election is expected to further engulf the justices after already grappling with it for several months. But while the nation's eyes will likely be affixed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS