Ex-Howard & Howard Intern Fights Bid To Nix Sex Bias Suit

Law360 (November 2, 2020, 4:25 PM EST) -- A former summer associate at Howard & Howard Attorneys PLLC has told an Illinois federal court that the firm's bid to nix her sexual harassment claims ignored the full scope of her allegations about the firm's culture and should be denied. Jessica Christensen, who has filed claims for sexual harassment, gender discrimination and denial of employment, said in a response filed Friday that Howard & Howard's motion to dismiss improperly tried to condense "months of bizarre and intense harassment" and portray them as a single incident. "In singularly addressing one of plaintiff's three counts, defendant has likewise addressed and briefed a...

