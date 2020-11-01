Justice Barrett Taps BigLaw Alums To Be High Court Clerks

Law360 (November 1, 2020, 8:31 PM EST) -- Newly confirmed U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett has selected four law clerks, including three with high court clerkship experience and several alumni of Big Law firms like Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP, Covington & Burling LLP and Williams & Connolly LLP, a high court spokesperson confirmed Saturday. The quartet includes Nick Harper, who previously worked at Gibson Dunn; Brendan Duffy, who worked at Covington; Whitney Hermandorfer, who worked at Williams & Connolly; and Madeline Lansky, previously of Bartlit Beck LLP. Harper clerked for Justice Anthony Kennedy in 2017 and, before that, for then-Judge Brett Kavanaugh on the U.S. Court...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS