Securities Group Of The Year: Latham

Law360 (December 2, 2020, 4:13 PM EST) -- Latham & Watkins LLP beat multiple big-ticket securities actions against companies like Chipotle Mexican Grill, Funko and Ligand Pharmaceuticals and helped pave the way for new law on forum selection provisions in initial public offering documents, earning Latham's securities practice group a spot among Law360's Securities Groups of the Year. Andy Clubok, the global chair of Latham's securities litigation and professional liability practice who was recently named Law360 Trials MVP, said Latham's securities group has been steadily growing since he joined the firm from Kirkland & Ellis LLP in December 2017. Latham's securities practice currently includes roughly 200 attorneys, including those...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS