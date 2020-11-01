USPTO Defends Posts On Trump's Leadership After Backlash

Law360 (November 1, 2020, 8:10 PM EST) -- After the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office came under fire for social media posts applauding President Donald Trump's leadership on intellectual property days before the election, the office said Friday that it was just emphasizing the excellence of America's IP system. The agency said in a statement that critics were misreading the messages it posted Thursday on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn as a political endorsement. The identical posts quoted USPTO director Andrei Iancu as saying, "just a reminder, under President Trump's leadership, the U.S. intellectual property ecosystem ranks #1 in the world, according to the 2020 International IP Index." "We disagree...

