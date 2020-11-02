Suspended Sentence For IT Worker Who Hacked City Bank

Law360, London (November 2, 2020, 11:32 AM GMT) -- An "arrogant" IT specialist has been handed a suspended prison sentence and fined £800 ($1,033) after he went on a cybercrime spree at the bank where he worked, hacking into cameras to take pictures of colleagues, City of London police has said. Ashley Crispin committed a series of offenses against the Computer Misuse Act during the final months of his employment at a City bank, which the force did not name. He was given an eight-month suspended prison sentence, a tagged curfew and a fine when he appeared at Inner London Crown Court on Friday. Judge Jeremy Donne told Crispin that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS