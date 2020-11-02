Watchdog Tells Grant Thornton, Mazars To Improve Audits

Law360, London (November 2, 2020, 4:54 PM GMT) -- The accounting watchdog has told Grant Thornton and Mazars to make "significant improvements" to the quality of their audits after finding that the companies are not completing their work on local government bodies in a consistent way. The Financial Reporting Council singled out Grant Thornton UK LLP and Mazars LLP on Friday for completing poor audits for local authorities. The FRC has ordered the two auditors to complete an analysis of their work for local government bodies and their pension funds and local health care agencies. The watchdog has told the two audit companies to establish plans to remedy deficiencies....

