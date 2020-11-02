EU Budget Won't Be In Place Until 2021, Official Says

Law360 (November 2, 2020, 2:49 PM EST) -- The total European Union budget won't be in place before 2021's second quarter, though the European Parliament and representatives of EU countries are close to agreeing on aspects of the package, a senior European diplomat told Law360 on Monday. Even if the total package can be agreed to at the European level before the end of the year, which is not a given, it will take at least 10 weeks to get it ratified in all 27 national parliaments, the diplomat said. The delay will mean that the money being made available to European countries to mitigate the disastrous economic impact...

