Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Justices Search For Clarity In Cooling Water Intake FOIA Fight

Law360 (November 2, 2020, 5:27 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday indicated it will tread carefully in deciding whether to allow environmental groups access to government documents concerning regulations on how power plants discharge water that's used to cool the facilities.

During oral argument, the justices seemed wary of issuing a decision that would allow an executive branch agency to withhold documents requested under the federal Freedom of Information Act by mischaracterizing them as drafts, but also appeared to want to give agencies the opportunity to have informal discussions out of the public eye in order to iron out any potential issues before a rule is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!