Justices Search For Clarity In Cooling Water Intake FOIA Fight

Law360 (November 2, 2020, 5:27 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday indicated it will tread carefully in deciding whether to allow environmental groups access to government documents concerning regulations on how power plants discharge water that's used to cool the facilities. During oral argument, the justices seemed wary of issuing a decision that would allow an executive branch agency to withhold documents requested under the federal Freedom of Information Act by mischaracterizing them as drafts, but also appeared to want to give agencies the opportunity to have informal discussions out of the public eye in order to iron out any potential issues before a rule is...

