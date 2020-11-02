Morgan Lewis Nabs JPMorgan Chase's Assistant GC In NY

Law360 (November 2, 2020, 7:44 PM EST) -- Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP has added as a partner to its New York office an antitrust and competition litigator who previously worked as assistant general counsel at JPMorgan Chase & Co., the firm announced Monday. Linda Cenedella will be a member of Morgan Lewis' antitrust and competition practice, where she will focus her work on litigation, investigations and advising clients throughout the world, according to the firm's announcement. Cenedella previously worked as executive director and assistant general counsel in JPMorgan Chase's litigation and corporate and regulatory law departments, where she managed and coordinated antitrust class actions and commercial litigation for...

