Pet Products Seller Can't Escape CBD Supplier's $10M Suit

Law360 (November 2, 2020, 7:47 PM EST) -- A Connecticut federal judge on Saturday preserved most of the claims in a $10 million fight between a CBD manufacturer and a pet products wholesaler it claims violated an exclusive supplier agreement. U.S. District Judge Victor A. Bolden wrote in his order that Sage Fulfillment LLC would be allowed to pursue its claims of anticipatory repudiation and violation of Connecticut's unfair trade practices law against Earth Animal Ventures Inc., saying they were distinct from Sage's original breach of contract claim. Sage filed suit in April, alleging that Earth Animal had agreed to buy a minimum of 400,000 units per year of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS