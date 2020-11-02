Lawmaker Calls For Gov't Action Over Pension Advice

Law360, London (November 2, 2020, 4:36 PM GMT) -- The government should write to people approaching retirement to encourage them to seek guidance before they get access to their savings, the chairman of the parliamentary pensions committee has said. Stephen Timms, who heads the Work and Pensions Committee, said in an amendment to the Pension Schemes Bill published on Friday that the government should book appointments for workers five years before they retire to ensure that they are given proper advice. The government set out plans last Wednesday to "nudge" long-term savers into using the Pension Wise service, which offers free guidance to people over the age of 50 on retirement pots....

