Teradata Replaces Longtime GC With Atty From Within

Law360 (November 2, 2020, 3:42 PM EST) -- Teradata Corp. announced Thursday that it has appointed corporate secretary Molly Treese as general counsel following the retirement of Laura Nyquist, who served as the analytics company's chief legal officer for over 30 years. Treese joined Teradata in 2007 and was promoted to corporate secretary in 2018. She most recently served as deputy general counsel beginning in January and started her role as general counsel this week. Treese takes on her new role as Teradata has seen a dip in stock prices since 2019, and recently hit a new low. Other big data companies such as Cloudera Inc. and IBM have...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS