Prosecutors To Release Wirecard Suspect After Seizing Assets

Law360, London (November 2, 2020, 5:17 PM GMT) -- German prosecutors said on Monday that they plan to release a former Wirecard AG executive from custody after freezing his assets and lowering their assessment of the risk that he will escape. The Munich public prosecutor's office said it has applied to the Munich District Court to suspend the arrest warrant against one of the executives arrested in relation to fraud charges levied against former management of the defunct payments company. The prosecutor's office would not identify the suspect, in line with the German police practice of withholding the names of individuals under criminal investigation. However Markus Braun, former chief executive...

