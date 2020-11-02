Justices Skip Case Horizon Said Puts 32K Patents At Risk

Law360 (November 2, 2020, 6:47 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to take up Horizon's argument that a divided Federal Circuit decision striking down part of its patented arthritis drug Pennsaid "casts a pall of uncertainty" over the validity of more than 32,000 patents. The high court denied certiorari to Horizon over the Federal Circuit's ruling that its patents for Pennsaid were invalid as indefinite. The appeals court had ruled that when a patent claim uses the phrase "consisting essentially of," which is often found in patents, the written description must identify the patent's "basic and novel properties" or it is indefinite. Horizon argued in...

