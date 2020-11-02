Apollo Taps Akin Gump Partner As Litigation, Regulation Head

Law360 (November 2, 2020, 7:22 PM EST) -- Apollo Global Management Inc. has tapped an Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP partner to serve as general counsel of litigation and regulation, the investment managing firm confirmed Monday. Brian Carney, who took the job in October, spent 15 years at Akin Gump as a bankruptcy and commercial litigator, starting as an associate in 2004 and becoming a partner at the BigLaw firm in 2014. Carney will report to global general counsel Chris Weideman, who joined Apollo in 2017 after being chief of staff of the U.S. Treasury Department. Weideman reports to Apollo's chief legal officer, John Suydam. In his...

