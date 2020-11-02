UK Antitrust Arm Probing $300M Tronox Titanium Biz Deal

Law360 (November 2, 2020, 4:55 PM EST) -- The U.K.'s antitrust authority announced it was looking into Tronox Holdings PLC's slated $300 million purchase of TiZir Titanium and Iron from French metals manufacturer Eramet SA on Monday, stating it was considering whether the acquisition would result in the "substantial lessening of competition" in U.K. markets. In the Monday announcement, the Competition and Markets Authority invited interested parties to submit their comments about the slated merger by Nov. 13 to assist in its assessment of the deal. The agency's official launch of a merger inquiry and a Phase 1 investigation is still pending. Connecticut-based Tronox, a pigment and titanium dioxide producer,...

