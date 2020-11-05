Ex-Fla. Lawmaker Joins Becker & Poliakoff's Gov't Practice

Law360 (November 5, 2020, 8:38 PM EST) -- Former Florida state legislator Katie Edwards-Walpole has joined Becker & Poliakoff PA's government law and lobbying practice, where she will focus on agricultural, water, environmental and land use issues. Edwards-Walpole, who started at the firm Nov. 2, joins as a senior attorney in Becker & Poliakoff's West Palm Beach office. She was previously at Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP and is known for her representation of agricultural landowners and guiding equestrian property owners in Wellington, Florida, through the building and site development process. "We are so happy to land Katie," Bernie Friedman, chair of Becker & Poliakoff's government law and...

