4th Circ. Asked To Reverse Coal Pollution Rule Rollback

Law360 (November 2, 2020, 3:54 PM EST) -- The Trump administration unlawfully put the health of communities in the Carolinas at risk by rolling back federal limits on how power plants discharge toxic metals in wastewater, groups in the area told the Fourth Circuit on Monday. Asking the court to undo the rollback of the Obama-era water pollution limits, the Southern Environmental Law Center said the Trump administration initiated the rollback despite the technology for treating toxic water pollution being widely available to power plant operators. The SELC represents several groups and communities that are downstream from coal plants in North and South Carolina, who say they are at...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS