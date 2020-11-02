Harvest Nets 3 Ariz. Pot Licenses In Stalled-Deal Settlement

Law360 (November 2, 2020, 8:15 PM EST) -- Harvest Health & Recreation said Monday it will get three Arizona dispensary licenses and repayment of a $10.45 million loan through a settlement with a businessman who allegedly tried to back out of a deal with the company. Harvest will not pay any equity, debt or cash in the settlement with Devine Hunter Inc., which at one point agreed to sell Harvest six licenses for nearly $40 million worth of stock but allegedly tried to back out when the company's share price went into a tailspin last year. Harvest also secured right of first refusal on four more licenses in Arizona, according...

