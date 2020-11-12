IRS Aims For Carried Interest Final Regs In Dec., Official Says

Law360 (November 12, 2020, 6:03 PM EST) -- The Internal Revenue Service is hoping to wrap up final rules on carried interest as well as business interest expense regulations by the end of the year, a government official said Thursday. Cliff Warren, special counsel for pass-throughs and special industries at the IRS' Office of Chief Counsel, said the government is focusing on completing guidance for Tax Cuts and Jobs Act provisions like Internal Revenue Code Section 1061, covering carried interest, and business interest expense rules under Section 163(j). Speaking during a panel hosted by the American Bar Association's Philadelphia Tax Conference, which was held online, Warren said these two statutes...

