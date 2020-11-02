Brownstein Hyatt Lures Ex-US Sen. Away From Venable

Law360 (November 2, 2020, 9:33 PM EST) -- Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck LLP has added a new shareholder — a former U.S. senator for Arkansas who was most recently a partner at Venable LLP — to bolster the firm's government relations department in Washington, D.C. Mark L. Pryor joined Brownstein Hyatt on Monday and will work on matters concerning state attorneys general, congressional investigations and federal government relations, according to the firm. Pryor served in the U.S. Senate as a Democrat from 2003 to 2015 after serving as Arkansas' attorney general from 1999 to 2003. He lost his bid for reelection in 2014 to Republican Tom Cotton. Prior to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS