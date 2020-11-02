US Hits $817M Of Thai Goods With Tariffs In Pork Spat

Law360 (November 2, 2020, 4:05 PM EST) -- The Trump administration has moved to restore duties on $817 million worth of imports from Thailand, the result of years of wrangling over the kingdom's treatment of U.S. pork exports. In an announcement Friday, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative accused Thailand of blocking "equitable and reasonable market access" for U.S. pork producers, a prerequisite for inclusion in the duty-free Generalized System of Preferences program. The decision "demonstrates the Trump administration's commitment to robust monitoring and enforcement of our trade preference programs and underscores that when countries do not meet the congressionally mandated eligibility criteria, we will take action by...

